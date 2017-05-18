Thousands of graduates walk at PCC commencement

Nearly 4,000 Pima Community College students walked across the stage at this year's graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was Thursday, May 18, at the Tucson Convention Center and began at 7 p.m.

The college expected to award a total of 5,796 degrees and certificates. Many graduates earn more than one degree and/or certificate.

A prospective law student who will be receiving two associate degrees was this year's commencement speaker.

Daniel McLean studied mechanical engineering at PCC for two years and later decided to pursue a law degree.

This mom served in the military & went back to school with her daughter, who is missing graduation because she's in basic training right now pic.twitter.com/E4FuhuyEPh — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 19, 2017

