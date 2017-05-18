More TPD officers to receive training in mental health first aid

Officials say the training will help reduce the amount of situations from turning violent and potentially hurting themselves, officers, or bystanders.
Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery for stealing diabetic test strips from a CVS pharmacy in Phoenix.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
