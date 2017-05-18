TPD using basketball to connect with the community

Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.

The TPD received three hoops and basketballs from the Basketball Cop Foundation.

The foundation was started by Officer Bobby White of the Gainesville (Florida) Police Department. Last year, Officer White went to a home for a noise complaint about kids playing basketball in the street.

Instead of telling the kids to stop, he joined in and played some hoops. Since then, he has been shipping goals and basketballs to police station across the country.

On Thursday, May 18, Tucson police took the hoop out to Tucson High. As the lunch crowd gathered, they were treated to a basketball game. Surrounded by students, officers went head to head with the teens.

They laughed, they smiled and they talked.

The officer said Thursday's meeting gave them a chance to connect with the students outside a crime scene or a situation where someone is getting into trouble.

TPD said the plan is to bring the hoops to other high schools around town, and maybe some major crime events.

A day after working a crime scene, officers said they will bring the hoops out to try and talk with the neighborhood kids about what happened.

Preston Hould is one of the officers that helped get the hoops to Tucson. He said they want to use this as a resource and be part of this community.

