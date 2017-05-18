TPD using basketball to connect with the community

Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.
Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.
According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, detectives arrested 23-year-old Kassandra Suarez on Wednesday, May 10, after following up on a tip made through 88-CRIME.
According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, detectives arrested 23-year-old Kassandra Suarez on Wednesday, May 10, after following up on a tip made through 88-CRIME.
Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery for stealing diabetic test strips from a CVS pharmacy in Phoenix.
Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery for stealing diabetic test strips from a CVS pharmacy in Phoenix.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.