Fire districts explore consolidation

Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire Districts are working to combine the districts. In a meeting on Wednesday, May 17, both boards met and voted unanimously to explore consolidating the two.

"Our organizations have been working collaboratively for over a year in the areas of fleet services, technical support, training and fire prevention," said Mountain Vista Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath. "Additionally, the districts are now responding under an automatic aid agreement which allows the closest most appropriate resources to respond to an emergency call, regardless of jurisdictional boundaries."

While Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer stated, "We are hopeful that as we move through this dynamic and time sensitive process, we will be successful in reaching each important commitment outlined in statute. Also, we are committed to providing information to our communities and allowing an informed dialogue to take place."

The public is encouraged to attend one of four meetings to learn more about the consolidation process. Both Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire Districts are striving for 'transparent communication and education for the public' through the process.

Public meetings will be at the following dates and times:

June 8, at 6 PM, Mountain Vista Fire District administrative office, 1175 W. Magee Road

June 15, at 6 PM, Golder Ranch Fire District administrative office, 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive

July 17, at 9 AM, Golder Ranch Fire District administrative office, 3885 E. Golder Ranch Drive

July 17, at 6 PM, Mountain Vista Fire District administrative office, 1175 W. Magee Road

The number one goal of this effort is to provide exceptional service, seamlessly, to our communities and to explore opportunities for economies of scale. The public can visit each of the fire district websites to find up to date information regarding this consolidation.

