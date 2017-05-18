Fire districts explore consolidation

Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients.
Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients.
Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.
The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.
According to a federal agency, Tucsonans earn quite a bit less than the national average.
According to a federal agency, Tucsonans earn quite a bit less than the national average.
Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire Districts are working to combine the districts. In a meeting on Wednesday, May 17, both boards met and voted unanimously to explore consolidating the two.
Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire Districts are working to combine the districts. In a meeting on Wednesday, May 17, both boards met and voted unanimously to explore consolidating the two.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.