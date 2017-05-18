BLS: Tucson residents earn less than national average

According to a federal agency, Tucsonans earn quite a bit less than the national average.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tucson residents earn $21.42 per hour, more than $2 below the national mark.

The typical Tucsonan makes $44,000 a year.

Local architecture and engineering jobs pay the most at almost $45, but those positions are outnumbered by office and administrative support jobs that pay just under $17 per hour.

