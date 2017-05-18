BLS: Tucson residents earn less than national average - Tucson News Now

BLS: Tucson residents earn less than national average

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: pixabay) (Source: pixabay)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

According to a federal agency, Tucsonans earn quite a bit less than the national average.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tucson residents earn $21.42 per hour, more than $2 below the national mark.

The typical Tucsonan makes $44,000 a year.

Local architecture and engineering jobs pay the most at almost $45, but those positions are outnumbered by office and administrative support jobs that pay just under $17 per hour.

We're running a Facebook Live poll until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, to find out why you think Tucsonans make so much less than the national average.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Downtown landmark will soon have a new tenant

    Downtown landmark will soon have a new tenant

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:51:05 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients. 

    Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients. 

  • TPD using basketball to connect with the community

    TPD using basketball to connect with the community

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:45:13 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.

    Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.

  • Tucson Fire helping pets in need

    Tucson Fire helping pets in need

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:43:59 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.

    The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly