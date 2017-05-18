Sierra Vista reading program kicks off as summer vacation is around the corner

The Sierra Vista Public Library is kicking off the 2017 Summer Reading Program with a special event on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the library.

There will be a variety of games, prizes, and activities - including an obstacle course. May 20 will also be the first day people of all ages can sign up to participate in the Summer Reading Program.

“We want to offer families fun ways to keep their children learning and active over the summer months,” Children’s Librarian Sierra Baril said in a recent release. “But the program isn’t just for kids, we’ve got activities, events, and prizes designed for teens and adults too.”

Registration will be from May 20 to July 22, with events planned at the library all summer long.

This program was created to help kids keep their minds active while on summer break from school. This helps avoid the so-called “summer slide” sometimes seen in reading test scores following summer vacation.

All Summer Reading Program events and activities are free.

To sign up, visit the Sierra Vista Public Library, located at 2600 E. Tacoma St., or call (520) 458-4225 to learn more.

For more information about upcoming events, “like” the Sierra Vista Public Library facebook page or click here: Summer Reading Program.

