Sierra Vista reading program kicks off as summer vacation is around the corner

It's time to celebrate! Nearly 4,000 Pima Community College students will walk across the stage at this year's graduation ceremony.
Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients.
Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.
According to a federal agency, Tucsonans earn quite a bit less than the national average.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
