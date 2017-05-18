Apply for the Citizen Police Academy - Tucson News Now

Apply for the Citizen Police Academy

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: City of Sierra Vista) (Source: City of Sierra Vista)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Sierra Vista Police Department invites local residents to participate in the upcoming Citizen Police Academy to get a hands-on glimpse into local law enforcement. 

Classes will be held in the police department auditorium on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks starting Aug. 10. Applications must be submitted by Friday, June 23. There is no cost to participate. Class size is limited to 30 students and filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants will tour the police department and the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center. They will receive hands-on simulated weapons training and experience evidence processing, while also getting a chance to join an on-duty officer for a ride along or to observe dispatchers. 

The academy will cover many facets of police work to include: traffic accident investigations, gang activity, constitutional law, arrest and control techniques, drug investigations, DUI enforcement, the tactical team, K9 officers, and the dispatch center. Academy graduates will walk away with a broad understanding of operations at the Sierra Vista Police Department.  

Participants must be 18 years of age or older, live or work in the greater Sierra Vista area, have no prior felony convictions and no misdemeanor convictions involving violence or weapons, and have no arrests within six months prior to the application submittal. Exceptions will be reviewed on an individual basis. After the submission of the information and application packet, the police department will conduct a limited background investigation. 

Application packets are available at the police department reception desk on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or click here: Citizen Police Academy. Contact Molly Schmitt at (520) 452-7500 to learn more.

