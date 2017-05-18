Drug sniffing K9 assists in traffic stop, finds cocaine in truck

While participating in Operation Countermeasure, Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Station and deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department pulled over a truck for a traffic violation and found drugs hidden inside.
Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.
According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, detectives arrested 23-year-old Kassandra Suarez on Wednesday, May 10, after following up on a tip made through 88-CRIME.
Two suspects have been arrested for armed robbery for stealing diabetic test strips from a CVS pharmacy in Phoenix.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
