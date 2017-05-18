Drug sniffing K9 assists in traffic stop, finds cocaine in truck

While participating in Operation Countermeasure, Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Station and deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department pulled over a truck for a traffic violation.

According to a CBP statement at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, May 18 the truck was pulled over on Interstate 10 near Marana for a traffic violation. With the assistance of a PCSD canine unit, agents and deputies found 12.8 kilograms of cocaine. The 11 bricks were hidden in the truck in non-factory compartments.

The driver has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing narcotic violations.

Operation Countermeasure is an operation with the local law enforcement that combats Transnational Criminal Organizations that exploit routes of egress from the border and through Arizona.

