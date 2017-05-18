Oro Valley earns 7th 'Playful City USA' designation

Congrats to Oro Valley, for the seventh time the town has earned the "Playful City USA" designation, according to a recent release.

This designation is given by KaBOOM! Playful City USA, a national non-profit that honors cities and town across the U.S. for putting the needs of families first. Oro Valley has earned the designation every year, beginning in 2011.

"To achieve this national designation seven years in a row demonstrates the Town of Oro Valley’s unwavering commitment to developing amenities and programs for our children,” said Mayor Satish I. Hiremath, in the release. “Having parks and places for kids to play is an integral part of being a well-rounded community.”

“We are thrilled to recognize Oro Valley for putting kids first,” said KaBOOM! CEO James Siegal. “The well-being of our communities starts with the well-being of our kids, and play is critical for them to thrive. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that all kids get the childhood they deserve filled with play.”

The 2017 Playful City USA recognition includes 258 communities from across the nation that make it as easy as possible for kids to play. In total, these communities feature more than 14,000 safe and engaging playspaces that serve more than four million children.

To see the full list of Playful City USA communities and to learn more about making play the easy choice for kids, visit kaboom.org/playfulcityusa.

