Bank of Tucson Awards $5,000 to the JFCS First Responders Counseling Program

Bank of Tucson recently donated $5,000 to Jewish Family & Children’s Services (JFCS) for its First Responders Counseling Program which provides confidential 24-hour therapeutic counseling to our community’s firefighters, police officers, and other first-responders along with their families—at no cost to them.

“In keeping with Bank of Tucson’s commitment to support quality, accessible services to the Tucson’s children and families, we are proud to partner with JFCS because their mission is to help people from all walks of life,” said Mike Hannley, President & CEO of Bank of Tucson. “We are a small bank with a big heart,” he added.

More than 700 First Responders in Tucson respond to more than 80,000 calls every year. “First Responders work long hours, face frequent danger, and witness countless traumatizing events,” said Carlos Hernández, President & CEO of JFCS. “At JFCS we recognize the urgency and need to provide confidential counseling with the goal of helping these brave men and women cope and reduce their personal and family stress.”

“We are grateful for Bank of Tucson’s generous support which will go a long way to providing free services to our community’s first responders and public safety officers and their families,” added Hernández.

“This is a really important program, and JFCS is doing an outstanding job at offering a support system to a broad spectrum of our community,” said Hannley. “In light of recent incidents involving firefighters and their families, Bank of Tucson wants to do everything we can to help and hopefully prevent these tragic events from happening.”

