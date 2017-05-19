Hundreds gather for vigil honoring 13-year-old Jayden Glomb

It's time to celebrate! Nearly 4,000 Pima Community College students will walk across the stage at this year's graduation ceremony.
Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.
It was an emotional Thursday night at Cienega High School as hundreds came together for a candlelight vigil. The vigil honored the life of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.
A lack of funding and staff at labs in Pima County has led to a backlog of cases and put justice on hold for some crime victims.
This designation is given by KaBOOM! Playful City USA, a national non-profit that honors cities and town across the U.S. for putting the needs of families first. Oro Valley has earned the designation every year, beginning in 2011.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.
Tempers flared early Friday morning in a face-to-face confrontation between monument protesters and supporters.
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.
