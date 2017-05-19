Hundreds gather for vigil honoring Jayden Glomb

It was an emotional Thursday night at Cienega High School as hundreds came together for a candlelight vigil. The vigil honored the life of 13-year-old

Jayden Glomb. Her body was found exactly one week ago in the desert area off of Steve Street. The circumstances surrounding her death are still a mystery.

Beautiful music from the Vail Youth Symphony rang out over the track as hundreds filled the bleachers at Cienega, to pay tribute to the 7th grader whose life was cut short.

“She was gorgeous and funny and kind and I miss her,” classmate, Isabella Narvaez said.

Many wore Jayden’s favorite color, purple, and told stories about how she’d light up a room with her smile and how she would go out of her way to help others.

Classmates and community members left thumb marks on a canvas they plan give to Jayden’s family to let them know they’re not alone in their grief.

“We just love her. It’s our only way to show our respect for her,” parent, Ellen Rummell said.

The Vail School District said the vigil was also a time to reflect on the hardships that Vail has endured this past year with student suicides and homes consumed by wildfire. Then, there was a powerful moment as attendees linked arms around the track to show unity and symbol of love.

“I’m a mother of six so when something like this happens it just stabs you in the heart. It’s scary. It’s nerve wracking. This was just a really hard time

for everyone here,” parent, Michelle Burton said.

But Vail leaders said their community is resilient and through these difficult times they’ll find strength by standing together.

Tucson police are still calling Jayden’s death suspicious. They said detectives have been at Jayden’s home every day since she her body was found, collecting evidence but at this time TPD is still waiting on the coroner’s test results to release the cause of death.

Family friends started a “You Caring” site to help Jayden’s family with expenses in the days ahead.

