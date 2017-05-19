Hope you're planning ahead for this year's eclipse

It's been nearly 100 years since the last total solar eclipse across the United States from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Get ready for another in August.

Below is an illustration of the June 8, 1918 total solar eclipse.

image: greatamericaneclipse.com

And below is what our August 21, 2017 eclipse path will look like.

People from all over the world are already planning on flocking to the U.S. to catch this brief 2-minute phenomenon, so you'd better plan ahead. Hotels are filling up fast, and going for five times the normal rate across the totality line.

I should be clear here. The total eclipse passing over a very small area will last about 2 minutes, but the entire process of the partial eclipse will take hours.

If you're not in the narrow strip of the total eclipse, don't worry. You'll still be able to see a partial eclipse across all of North America.

So here are the times and what it will look like in Tucson on Monday, August 21st.



image: www.TimeandDate.com

Total solar eclipses across the United States are rare, and the next one won't be until April, 2024.

Here's a look at the upcoming North America eclipses over the next century.

