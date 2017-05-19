Hong earns NJCAA All-American after final round at NJCAA Champio - Tucson News Now

Hong earns NJCAA All-American after final round at NJCAA Championship

By Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College women’s golf season came to an end on Thursday at the NJCAA National Championship.

The Aztecs finished in 16th place out of 18 teams with a total of 1437 (387-344-354-352).

Sophomore Desiree Hong (Sahuaro HS) capped off her career at Pima with her second straight NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention honor. She finished the final round with a four-over par 75 and placed 15th in the individual standings with a 311 (77-79-80-75). She was the top finisher among ACCAC conference players. She took 17th place at last year’s championship.

Hong has verbally committed to play for the University of Arizona next year.

Sophomore Samantha Hacker (Sahuaro HS) shot a 351 (99-81-85-86) for the tournament while freshman Abby Miller (Ironwood Ridge HS) closed it out with a 357 (95-84-86-92). Freshman Julianna Perez (Tucson HS) shot a 418 (116-100-103-99).

The Aztecs took second place in the final ACCAC conference standings.

