TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients.
It's time to celebrate! Nearly 4,000 Pima Community College students will walk across the stage at this year's graduation ceremony.
Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.
It was an emotional Thursday night at Cienega High School as hundreds came together for a candlelight vigil. The vigil honored the life of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
Tempers flared early Friday morning in a face-to-face confrontation between monument protesters and supporters.
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's bag and called police.
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
