TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

This mother of two is the first in her family to graduate. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Still no word how she died (pictured left). (Source: Kennedy Rummell)

Jayden Glomb's bosy was found last week in a desert area in Vail. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. SEVEN CHILDREN IN PROTECTIVE CUSTODY IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE

Police say seven children are in protective custody as authorities continue to investigate a disturbing case of sexual assault involving three adult suspects.

According to a release from the Watsonville, CA, Police Department, 29-year-old Emily Stephens of Tucson is one of the suspects. Police say she works as a nurse.

The other suspects are 57-year-old James Kohut and 42-year-old Rashel Brandon, a Watsonville nurse.

Kohut is a traveling doctor with homes in Tucson, two California cities and Arkansas.

Police say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.

NEW DETAILS: Seven children in protective custody in sexual assault case https://t.co/26DlEs8ESa pic.twitter.com/lTwalz2FZr — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) May 18, 2017

Tucson News Now has learned the investigation started with the discovery of a video on a digital camera. Police in Watsonville were alerted to a video allegedly involving Rashel Brandon and a minor performing sexual acts, according to court records.

2. HUNDREDS GATHER FOR VIGIL HONORING LATE TEEN

It was an emotional Thursday night at Cienega High School as hundreds came together for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb.

This Thursday @vailschools is holding a community Candlelight Vigil to honor 13-yr-old Jayden Glomb at 7:30 at #Cienega H.S. #flyhighjayden https://t.co/TXscpnwQL8 — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) May 15, 2017

Her body was found exactly one week ago in the desert area off of Steve Street.

The circumstances surrounding her death are still a mystery.

#Jayden Glomb candlelight vigil. Hundreds are holding glow sticks and candles as they link arms around the track pic.twitter.com/YcmfUrY6vr — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) May 19, 2017

Many wore Jayden’s favorite color, purple, and told stories about how she’d light up a room with her smile and how she would go out of her way to help others.

Classmates and community members left thumb marks on a canvas they plan give to Jayden’s family to let them know they’re not alone in their grief.

“We just love her. It’s our only way to show our respect for her,” said Ellen Rummell, a parent.

3. THOUSANDS OF GRADS WALK AT PCC COMMENCEMENT

Nearly 4,000 Pima Community College students walked across the stage at this year's graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was Thursday, May 18, at the Tucson Convention Center and began at 7 p.m.

"I'm the first in my family to graduate from college," said this mother of two. Tonight, nearly 4,000 #PCC students will be graduating. pic.twitter.com/XCZkh5YXVt — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 19, 2017

The college was expected to award a total of 5,796 degrees and certificates.

Many graduates earn more than one degree and/or certificate.

HAPPENING TODAY

A popular Mount Lemmon campground is back open, but the potentially rabid fox that closed the place is still on the run.

Rose Canyon Lake had been closed for two days as wildlife workers looked for the fox that bit a 12-year-old boy.

Crews have put out several traps, but no luck yet.

WEATHER

We're warming up through the week!

We'll be sunny and warm today with highs in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will climb steadily to triple digits by Sunday and Monday.

