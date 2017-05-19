TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (May 19-21)

Happy Friday!

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE.

FRIDAY

1. SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS AT REID PARK ZOO

Summer Safari Nights are back at Reid Park Zoo!

Every Friday, you can enjoy the zoo without the heat from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The event runs through August, with each one featuring a different theme with keeper chats, live music, animal encounters and lots of food and drinks!

Tonight's theme... is "The Bear Necessities." Get your tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2rlXt90

2. JAZZ UNDER THE STARS

It's an end of the year star party on the roof of Tucson Magnet High School.

The Tucson High Jazz group teams up with Astronomy students to share their passions. It's a celebration of the return of the 14" telescope and dome, and a send-off for the seniors.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m., but the best viewing will be at 8 p.m.

3. HAPPY HOUR HOBBLE AT THE HOP SHOP

The Southern Arizona Roadrunners host a social run on The Loop Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A post shared by Tucson Hop Shop (@tucsonhopshop) on May 18, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Be at the Hop Shop between 6 and 6:30 p.m. to start the run.

Then head back to the Hop Shop for a relaxing craft beer afterward!

Admission is free. More information: http://bit.ly/2rm1MRD

SATURDAY

1. FREE MOVIE IN MARANA

Everything is awesome!

Bring a blanket, some chairs and some snacks, and head over to Dove Mountain Park for a free showing of The Lego Movie.

There will also be snacks for purchase.

The movie starts at 7:45 p.m.

Not your ideal choice? The Town of Marana will be hosting several free movie showings throughout the summer, including Finding Dory and Moana. See the full schedule HERE: http://bit.ly/2pSXgug

2. CELESTIAL CELEBRATION! (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS) AT THE DESERT MUSEUM

Enjoy a stunning Arizona sunset, drink in the stars, and watch the desert come to life after dark from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This week features exploring a healthy relationship with the Sun through a partnership with The Skin Cancer Institute at the University of Arizona Cancer Center

You can also enjoy learning about the stars with experts from International Dark-Sky Association, National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO), and Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association.

3. WILLCOX COUNTY WINE FESTIVAL

What better way to spend the weekend than with a wine glass in your hand?

The Willcox County Wine Festival has been rated among the top 10 wine festivals in North America by Fodors Travel.

It's happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Historic Railroad Avenue Park in Willcox.

The event features 16 Arizona wineries, food and live music!

Tickets start at just $15. GET THEM HERE: http://bit.ly/2qBTh4v

SUNDAY

1. FREE ADULT DOG ADOPTIONS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

If you've been thinking about adopting a new family member, now is the time to take the plunge.

PACC is critically overcrowded and needs YOUR help to clear the shelter! Foster or adopt a PACC pet today! https://t.co/Z0kDIsESaa pic.twitter.com/GnGLH2flYv — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) May 17, 2017

Sunday is the last day to adopt a dog from the Pima Animal Care Center without paying an adoption fee.

With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the shelter is bursting at the seams.

There is however, a $17 license fee.

To learn more about the event, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2pW445t

To see what dogs are available for adoption, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2r0b4TR

2. DRIVE-IN MOVIE EVENT: SING

Enjoy a PG movie from the comfort of your car at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet!

The movie starts at 7:40 p.m. Tune your radio, and enjoy the show. Get your tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2rA0eA0

3.OUTRUN ANXIETY 5K WALK/RUN FOR TEENS

Show your support for teens in the Tucson community by participating in the OutRun Anxiety 5K Walk/Run!

It's happening at Reid Park at 8 a.m.

The event is meant to support youth and young adults struggling with mental health disorders.

Donations and proceeds go towards funding initiatives and programs for teens.

For registration information, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2q1qp2h

