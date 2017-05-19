TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (May 19-21)

A recent visit by New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski served as the inspiration for the name.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
A Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said the small plane went off the end of the runway while landing at the Benson airport on Friday.
Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.
