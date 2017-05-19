Plane overshoots runway in Benson, pilot unharmed

A pilot of a small plane was not injured in an incident at the Benson airport, according to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Carol Capas of CCSO said the plane went off the end of the runway as it was landing at about 6:45 a.m. Friday, May 19.

The pilot was the only person in the plane.

No further details were immediately available.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.