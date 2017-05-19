Ra Sushi 'Nicky's Week' kicks off Monday

Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
All buildings at the Center for Academic Success were evacuated and students were taken to Bella Vista School, where parents can pick them up.
All buildings at the Center for Academic Success were evacuated and students were taken to Bella Vista School, where parents can pick them up.
A recent visit by New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski served as the inspiration for the name.
A recent visit by New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski served as the inspiration for the name.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
A Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said the small plane went off the end of the runway while landing at the Benson airport on Friday.
A Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said the small plane went off the end of the runway while landing at the Benson airport on Friday.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
The monkey Uncle Fat's days of gorging on junk food are over. It's nothing but healthy meals for this guy from now on.
The monkey Uncle Fat's days of gorging on junk food are over. It's nothing but healthy meals for this guy from now on.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.