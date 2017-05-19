Ra Sushi 'Nicky's Week' kicks off Monday

Roll with the whole family to Ra Sushi for a great cause!

The 13th annual "Nicky's Week" fundraiser kicks of Monday, May 22.

Nicky Mailliard, the nephew of one of Ra Sushi's founders, died at the age of 13 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

All sale proceeds from the special menu go towards St. Jude Children's Hospital.

See the Nicky's Week Menu CLICK HERE

