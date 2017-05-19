Police department names K-9 after former Wildcat

Gronk, a 1-year-old male German shepherd, is expected to graduate from training in July. (Source: Twitter/TheRecorderNews)

A police department in Massachusetts has named one of it's K-9 officers after former Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski.

According to a report in "The (Greenfield, MA) Recorder," Athol police Chief Russell Kleber found inspiration for the name in a recent visit to the north-central Massachusetts town by Gronkowski, who plays tight end for the New England Patriots.

Gronk, a 1-year-old male German shepherd, is expected to graduate from training in July.

