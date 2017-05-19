Sierra Vista school evacuated after threat

A school in Sierra Vista was evacuated Friday morning, May 19, because of a bomb threat.

According to a post on the Center for Academic Success Facebook page, all buildings on the campus at 900 Carmelita Drive were evacuated and police are investigating.

A post on the City of Sierra Vista's Facebook page says all the CAS students are being taken to Bella Vista School, 801 N. Lenzner Avenue, where parents can pick them up.

All CAS classes have been canceled for the day.

Carmelita Drive is closed between Seventh and Lenzer. People are asked to avoid the area.

