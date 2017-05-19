Deputies arrest burglary suspect in Sierra Vista

Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested a burglary suspect in Sierra Vista on Thursday, May 18.

According to a CCSO news release, 33-year-old Kristian Jones was taken into custody without incident after a traffic stop.

Deputies and US Marshals agents had been watching Jones, who is a suspect in a burglary in Hereford. They saw him leave the area of South Carmichael Drive and East Wilcox Drive on a black motorcycle. The motorcycle had been reported stolen, so Sierra Vista police processed it and returned it to the victim.

Jones was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of misconduct with a weapon, motor vehicle theft, theft, burglary, and possession of burglary tools. He is being held without bond.

