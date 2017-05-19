PCSD searching for man suspected of stealing elderly woman's purse

PCSD is looking for a man who stole an elderly woman's purse on April 25 at the Walmart at 2175 West Ruthrauff Road.

Press Release: Walmart Purse Snatch https://t.co/xQqMv9GFgk — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) May 19, 2017

Surveillance video shows the man following his victim out into the parking lot, then approaching her from behind and grabbing her purse from her shopping cart.

The man then got into a white SUV that was waiting for him, parked along the side of building. The SUV left, and headed south on North La Cholla Boulevard.

The man is described as:

Hispanic or Native American

5'6" to 6'0" with medium build

Possibly in his 30's

Dark hair

Tattoo on the side of his neck

Last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jean, and white shoes.



Anyone with information about this crime should call 911, or submit an anonymous tip by text or phone at 88-CRIME.

