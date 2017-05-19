Adora: The Most Painted Girl in the World

A father’s love for his daughter has turned into a massive art project involving artists from around the world.

Hanan Levin said he never thought he'd be a father. That changed a few years ago when at the age of 56, his daughter Adora was born.

He became a doting dad and started taking pictures of his daughter every day.

He posted them to his personal blog and over the course of Adora's life, he amassed over 5,000 pictures and videos.

About 5 1/2 years ago, he took Adora to Disneyland and decided to get a caricature of her done.

He loved it so much, he started collecting them. One after another.

Soon after, he started reaching out to different artists.

He would give them a picture of Adora and ask each one to put their own unique spin on it.

Adora as Moana. (Source: Hanan Levin)

Once he collected 50, he started a blog to publish all of the works of art. You can following Hanan's blog HERE.

The collect now stands at nearly 2,000 pieces and includes work from artists from all 50 states and over 100 countries.

Hanan said while Adora knows about the project, she is just a normal girl who loves coming up with tricks for her fidget spinner.

He and Adora have also written three albums worth of children’s songs.

Hanan said he hopes in the future, Adora can help add to the massive art project.

You can follow the project on Instagram HERE.

Adora with the Beatles (Source: Hanan Levin)

