Tucson police identify pedestrian killed in Thursday night crash

Tucson police responded to a call just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 on east 22nd Street and south Bryant Avenue, about a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The Tucson Fire Department was also at the scene and transported 47-year-old Arnulfo Bustamante to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. According to a TPD release Bustamante passed away from his injuries several hours later.

Detectives with TPD Traffic Investigations Unit took over the investigation and determined that the vehicle involved had been traveling eastbound on east 22nd Street in the curb lane. According to TPD a witness reported seeing a pedestrian run southbound across 22nd Street near the intersection of south Bryant Avenue and as he entered the curb lane was hit by the eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. According to the TPD release speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, however investigators are waiting for results to come in to determine if alcohol may have been a contributing factor from both the driver and the pedestrian.

The name of the driver has not been released yet, as the investigation is ongoing.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.