Police incident shuts down 6th Avenue at Irvington

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Irvington are closed, as are the northbound lanes of 6th Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
The Arizona State Legislature has again taken aim at Tucson's gun laws with the passage of SB 1122. It was signed by Governor Doug Ducey on May 1, 2017.
The Tucson Fire Department was also at the scene and transported 47-year-old Arnulfo Bustamante to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. According to a TPD release Bustamante passed away from his injuries several hours later.
A father’s love for his daughter has turned into a massive art project involving artists from around the world.
Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
School officials vowed to fire an employee who lifted a student off the ground by his neck.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man Friday afternoon, whom they say carried out a brutal attack and rape of a woman he knew.
