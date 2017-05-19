Police incident shuts down 6th Avenue at Irvington

The Tucson Police Department has shut down 6th Avenue at Irvington for an unknown amount of time, according to a TPD alert.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Irvington are closed, as are the northbound lanes of 6th Avenue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

