Stranger donates kidney, saves local teen's life

A stranger has stepped up to donate her kidney to a Tucson teenager to help save her life.

It all started started when Robin Schrader’s mother put a plea for a kidney donor on the back window of the family’s van. A stranger snapped a picture, uploaded it to Facebook and the post went viral, ultimately leading to a match.

Just a short time ago, Michelle Hanzie was a complete stranger but now she’ll be giving up her kidney for Robin.

“She’s no different than my three kids and I just thought if it was one of my kids going through this I’d want anybody and everybody that was able to, to be tested,” Michelle Hanzie said.

Robin has been anxiously waiting for this day for the past year when doctors discovered she has a rare kidney disease. Instead of being at cheerleading practice, she spends her days at Banner UMC tethered to a dialysis machine – in complete kidney failure.

“At first we found out they were at 14 percent working and then within a few months they were just, she was in end-stage renal disease. I was terrified,” Robin’s mother, Cirila Munyon said.

Not knowing what to do Robin’s mom wrote a desperate plea on the window of her van in hopes of finding a donor with Type O Blood. In February there was a glimmer of hope,

John and Alli Drattlo posted a picture of the message on Facebook and helped the post go viral. Munyon said within weeks hundreds of people filled out applications to try and be Robin’s match – and then, it happened.

“I thought I was dreaming. It was crazy. It was amazing how she could just step up,” Robin Schrader said.

Robin and Michelle will undergo surgery for the kidney transplant in just a few weeks. Michelle remains humble about her generous act of kindness.

“I don’t think of myself as a life saver. God put me here for a reason and it’s for Robin.” Hanzie said.

While Robin’s family said they are forever grateful.

”She’s a super hero in our books. She’s giving my daughter a second chance at life,” Munyon said.

Robin’s mom said at least 200 people filled out questionnaires to be a possible donor for Robin. She thanks everyone in our community who helped share the post.

A Gofundme account has been set up to help with medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/RobinMPGN

Keep in mind there are still thousands of folks out there in need of a kidney donation. Those interested in more information on how to register click here:

http://www.kidneyregistry.org/?cookie=1

