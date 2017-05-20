Ming does his thing in 3-1 win over ASU

Cameron Ming tossed his second complete game in his last three starts Friday to lift the Arizona Wildcats to a 3-1 win over Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

The junior left-hander (7-1), who went to high school in the Phoenix area at Sandra Day O’Connor High School, went all nine innings, scattering six hits, and allowing one run. He struck out three and walked two in 109 pitches, lowering his season ERA to 2.09.

Ming has tossed a complete game in each of his last two conference starts.

Arizona scored all three of their runs without the benefit of a base hit. With the score tied 1-1 in the 7th, UA (35-17, 14-12) got a pair of runs on ground outs by Jared Oliva and JJ Matijevic.

The RBI was Matijevic’s 60th this season, making him the first Arizona player to drive in 60 or more in a season since 2012 when Rob Refsnyder (66) and Seth Mejias-Brean (61) each reached the 60-RBI mark.

Oliva went 1 for 5 with his 24th double of the season in the win. He’s second on the team in doubles to Matijevic, who has 26.

The 50 combined doubles are the most ever by a pair of Arizona teammates in the same season. The duo also became the first set of teammates in Wildcats history to each record 24 or more doubles in the same season.

Louis Boyd went 2 for 4 in the win with a run scored. Matijevic finished 1 for 3 with an RBI. Eli Lingos (6-6) took the loss for Arizona State (23-28, 8-18).

Arizona will aim to sweep the series Sunday when sophomore right-hander Cody Deason makes his eighth start of the season. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

