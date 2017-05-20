JUST IN: Hit and run leaves two dead on Tucson's south side

Police shut down the intersection to investigate the crash Saturday morning (Source: Sgt. Pete Dugan).

Police need your help finding whoever was involved in a deadly car crash on the south side of Tucson early Saturday morning.

An alert from Tucson Police Department just before 5:30 a.m. stated the intersection of South Park Ave and East Drexel Rd would be shut down for several hours while police investigated.

A tweet from Sgt. Pete Dugan with TPD about an hour after that confirmed the crash was considered a fatal one. He later said two people from the same vehicle died and that whoever was in the other vehicle left the scene.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, drivers are still urged to avoid the area.

Return to this story for updates as we learn them.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.