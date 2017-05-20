Two ejected, one killed in rollover crash

DPS says one person has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 19 at kilometer 78.

Authorities said two people were ejected from the vehicle.

Tucson: Troopers are working a single vehicle rollover collision with two ejections. One person sustained fatal injuries. SB I19 at KM 78. pic.twitter.com/zPQSUqK2tL — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 20, 2017

