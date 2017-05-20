Mauga is Pac-12's new power queen

Katiyana Mauga is the new all-time Pac-12 home run champion.

The Arizona Wildcats senior slugger hit her 91st home today during the third inning of the team’s NCAA Regional game with South Carolina.

Mauga passes UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman who set the mark of 90 at the conclusion of her collegiate career in 2002.

She is now just four home runs away from tying the all-time NCAA mark of 95 set by Oklahoma’s Lauren Chamberlain in 2015.

We will have complete coverage of the Wildcats game today including highlights and postgame reaction coming up later on KOLD News 13 at 5:30 and on FOX 11 News at 9.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.