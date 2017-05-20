I-19 SB temporarily closed for medical helicopter landing

A crash is blocking the right lane of Interstate 19 southbound, according to ADOT.

All of I-19 southbound is temporarily blocked at milepost 54 so a medical helicopter can land.

MORE: Southbound is temporarily blocked for a medical helicopter. #aztraffic https://t.co/LWvfKWfsix — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2017

No word yet on how many were injured, or the extent of their injuries.

An earlier crash also blocked I-19 southbound on Saturday. One fatality was reported from that crash.

