Water main break closes part of Alvernon

A water main break has closed part of Alvernon Way on Saturday afternoon.

Tucson Water said a 12-inch water line ruptured on Alvernon between Glenn Street and Flower. About 40 homes and an Apartment complex in the area are affected.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on Alvernon are blocked off in the area as crews work to repair the water line. There is no estimated time when roads will reopen.

We will have more information when it is available.

