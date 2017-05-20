Navy veteran gifted new Tucson home he helped build

There is a new roof over a local veteran's head, and he was on the project from day one.



Navy veteran Victor Gonzalez got the keys to his new three bedroom home Saturday on Tucson's south side, thanks to a joint effort between Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot. According to those involved with the project, Gonzalez's new home was "constructed during Habitat’s Blitz Build – an eight-day build of four Habitat homes."



But this one was different.



Gonzalez said he was a construction worker in the Navy. Because of his experience, he was able to put in hundreds of hours of work alongside volunteers over the four-month build.



"It's more of a labor of love," Gonzalez told Tucson News Now. "These people from the Blitz Build, they were coming in from different states. There's a couple that came in from Germany, and they're paying their own way to come build for somebody else. It's amazing."



The Tucson native spoke as he was also putting in volunteer hours at the Habitat Store on Grant Boulevard Saturday.



According to a news release, Gonzalez joined the military on his 18th birthday and served eight years in the Navy before being injured.



Saturday's home dedication ceremony celebrated Gonzalez’s completion of, "the Habitat for Humanity Tucson homeownership program and the combined efforts of The Home Depot Foundation and local volunteer groups that helped make his dream of homeownership possible," the news release said.



“I’ve been just blown away at this program. I’ve met so many people that really want to help,” Gonzalez said in the release. “I have a lot of families – my church family, my veteran family, my extended family – and now I am part of the Habitat family.”

