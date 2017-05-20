UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by bus on Grant

A stretch of Grant road is closed on Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a bus.
There is a new roof over a local veteran's head, and he was on the project from day one. Navy veteran Victor Gonzalez got the keys to his new three bedroom home Saturday on Tucson's south side, thanks to a joint effort between Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot.
Police need your help finding whoever was involved in a deadly car crash on the south side of Tucson early Saturday morning.
A single-vehicle crash on I-19 sent one person to the hospital where he or she later died.
A water main break has closed part of Alvernon Way on Saturday afternoon. Tucson Water said a 12-inch water line ruptured on Alvernon between Glenn Street and Flower.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
