UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by bus on Grant

A stretch of Grant road is closed on Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a bus.

The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by the back of a city bus as it pulled away from a bus stop. TPD said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police now say the woman is expected to survive.

The woman and the driver of the bus had an argument before the incident, according to police.

Grant Road near 1st Avenue is closed while police investigate. Roads are expected to reopen soon.

We will have more information when it is available.

