Sahuarita mom finds solace with videos of son's motorcycle rides after he was killed while riding

A grieving mother in Sahuarita is finding solace in recently discovered videos of her son's motorcycle rides shot with his GoPro video camera one year after he was killed while riding in Green Valley.



"I saw files that said 'Tyler, do not delete' so I said, I'm going to look in these," said Tyler Woelfersheim's mother Lisa Chiariello.

A Sahuarita mom finds dozens of videos of son's motorcycle rides shot with his GoPro 1 year after he was killed while riding in Green Valley pic.twitter.com/CyCUvu6BjX — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 21, 2017



Woelfersheim, 18, loved his green Kawasaki Ninja, according to friends and family. He was riding it on his way home after work when he was involved in an accident, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.



Woelfersheim's motorcycle and a car crashed on a Thursday night near South Abrego Drive and Continental Road. The teenager died the next day.



READ ORIGINAL REPORT HERE.



"Sometimes there's little spurts you know, like 'Why did this happen?," said Chiariello. "It's more questions why rather than the anger. At that point, I realize it doesn't help."



Chiariello started finding the videos shortly after her son's death and said she still hasn't seen them all. Though the videos show the exact bike he was riding when he was killed, it's helping his family keep his spirit alive.



"He said in one of them that he really wanted to be part of a motorcycle club," said Chiariello.

"He said in one of them that he really wanted to be a part of a motorcycle club," said his mom. How she's making his wish come true @ 10. pic.twitter.com/YJYvx1pXp8 — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 21, 2017





So his family is making it happen. To honor Woelfersheim on the anniversary of his death, they're planning a second motorcycle ride in Green Valley. Last year, the ride attracted more than 600 bikers from all over Southern Arizona.



"The amount of different groups that came together for support of Tyler's memorial ride, it was impressive," said Woelfersheim's aunt Kathy Cooms.



As the family continues to rewind and playback Woelfersheim's videos, Chiariello wants to thank the community for sticking by her during a tough year.



"Just seeing all these different types ... youngsters and older people and just a variety of people coming out together doing this ride and being very proud of the ride and all the videos that are out there," she said. "Just come to see the support and the support that other people give and that you can give to others as well."



The 2017 T-Wolf Motorcycle Memorial Ride will be held Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. starting at 432 East Continental Avenue in Green Valley.



Riders will pass by accident site, then down La Canada Drive, past the mortuary where Woelfersheim is buried, then through the Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood, ending at Pima Mine Road.



Organizers encourage participants to arrive an hour early and are encouraged to wear green, in honor of Woelfersheim's favorite color.



For more information, CLICK HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.