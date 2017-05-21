Several teens arrested for arson on Tucson's south side

At least one other juvenile is believed to be connected to the arson and not under arrest yet (Source: TPD).

Six teenagers face criminal charges for their connection to a fire that burned a public bathroom at a park on Tucson's south side.

First responders received several calls about a large fire around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, coming from a bathroom at Mission Park off 12th Avenue south of W. Drexel Road.

Firefighters put out the flames, but not before the bathroom was destroyed, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.

It stated that officers detained a couple teenagers and soon learned that they, and some other teenagers, were connected to the fire.

Three boys and three girls, ages ranging from 14 - 16, have been charged with arson and criminal damage, according to TPD. Both crimes are considered felonies.

At least one other juvenile is outstanding, according to the release.

Additional charges are pending because investigators learned that some of the teenagers were connected to some brush fires throughout the south side in recent months.

Anyone with information about Saturday's fire or any other recent fires around Tucson is encouraged to contact police or report it anonymously through 88-CRIME.

