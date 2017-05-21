A long-awaited sweep at ASU

The Arizona Wildcats completed their first sweep of Arizona State since 1992 on Saturday night, topping the Sun Devils 9-5 in front of 4,037 fans at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

The Cats (36-17, 15-12) took all three games of a series from the Sun Devils (23-29, 8-19) on the road for the first time since a 1989 sweep at Packard Stadium on the campus of Arizona State.

Starter Cody Deason went six innings, allowing one run on eight hits. He struck out four and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.93.

Alfonso Rivas went 3-for-5 to lead the way offensively. Cal Stevenson reached base five times, going 2-for-2 with three walks and an RBI.

JJ Matijevic went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, keeping his average right at .400 on the season.

The double was Matijevic’s 27th of the season, tying him with Todd Trafton for the second-most doubles in a single season. Matijevic is now three behind Dave Stegman, who had a program-record 30 in 1976.

Cesar Salazar had two RBI.

Arizona will now head home for its final three regular season games, beginning Friday versus California.

