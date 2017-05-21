Brush fire destroys mobile home - Tucson News Now

Brush fire destroys mobile home

TUCSON, AZ -

The Northwest Fire District is investigating a fire that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first call came just after 2:15 a.m. saying there was a brush fire at a mobile home in the 1200 block of West Wabash Street. When crews arrived they found the mobile home covered in flames. A tree beside it was also burning. 

Fire crews were able to put out the fire in a matters of 30 minutes.The home was said to be vacant. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

