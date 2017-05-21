Firefighter taken to hospital after battling mobile home fire - Tucson News Now

Firefighter taken to hospital after battling mobile home fire

TUCSON, AZ -

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after putting out the flames of a fire at a mobile home Sunday morning.

The first 911 call came in right before 8:00 a.m. This happened near Pima and Swan. Three people were inside when it caught fire. Fire crews had it out in just a few minutes.

The firefighter who was taken to the hospital is expected to be released soon. The people inside of the mobile home made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

