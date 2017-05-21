BREAKING: Rawle Alkins to return to Arizona for sophomore season

Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
#18 Arizona Baseball gets first three-game sweep at ASU since 1989.
#18 Arizona Baseball gets first three-game sweep at ASU since 1989.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
Katiyana Mauga hit her 91st home today passing UCLA’s Stacey Nuveman for most ever by a conference player.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.
The 2nd seed Wildcats blow out New Mexico State 11-0 but will not have freshman slugger Alyssa Palomino for the rest of the season.
The 2nd seed Wildcats blow out New Mexico State 11-0 but will not have freshman slugger Alyssa Palomino for the rest of the season.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.