BREAKING: Rawle Alkins to return to Arizona for sophomore season

The University of Arizona basketball program got some great news Sunday afternoon as freshman guard Rawle Alkins announced he will return to Arizona for his Sophomore season.

Alkins declared for the NBA draft shortly after his freshman season at U of A but did not hire an agent.

The 6-foot-5 inch guard from Brooklyn New York had until May 24th to make a decision on whether or not to return to school, but it became clear he was leaning on staying in school when he pulled out of a pre-draft workout Saturday with the Utah Jazz.

Alkins had previous private workouts with the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors after participating in the league’s rookie combine.

The decision to return to Arizona came today in a twitter post from Alkin's official twitter page.

Story is not over yet, still have some unfinished business to take care of?? ???? SAVAGELIFE pic.twitter.com/eOBwEYLdL6 — Rawle Alkins (@Iam_RawleAlkins) May 21, 2017



He started all but one of the Wildcats 37 games this past season, averaging 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Alkins was second on the team in three-point shots made (44) while shooting 37% from behind the arc.

David Kelly contributed to this story.