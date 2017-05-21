Winemakers celebrate "growing business" after wildfire worries

A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle closes a road in midtown Tucson.
Police said part of Stone Avenue between Kelso Street and Jacinto is blocked off while authorities investigate a serious injury motorcycle collision. We will have more information when it is available.
A celebratory atmosphere was in order in Cochise County, and it was hard to be in a melancholy mood with a full glass of wine.
A celebratory atmosphere was in order in Cochise County, and it was hard to be in a melancholy mood with a full glass of wine. In fact, it was a festival filled with full glasses, and winemakers talking about a business that is growing.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after putting out the flames of a fire at a mobile home Sunday morning. The first 911 call came in right before 8:00 a.m. This happened near Pima and Swan. Three people were inside when it caught fire. Fire crews had it out in just a few minutes. The firefighter who was taken to the hospital is expected to be released soon. The people inside of the mobile home made it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tucson Water said a stretch of Alvernon is open again on Sunday after a water main break closed a portion of the road for over 20 hours.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.
