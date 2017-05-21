Motorcycle crash closes road in midtown - Tucson News Now

Motorcycle crash closes road in midtown

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle closes a road in midtown Tucson.

Police said part of Stone Avenue between Kelso Street and Jacinto is blocked off while authorities investigate a serious injury motorcycle collision. We will have more information when it is available. 

