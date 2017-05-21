2 Arizona Softball wins NCAA Regional

The #2 seed Arizona Wildcats advanced to the NCAA Softball Super Regionals Sunday with a 9-0 win over South Carolina at Hillenbrand Stadium.

UA (51-7) was the only program in the entire 64-team field not to allow a run in the regional round. The Cats outscored their three opponents 25-0.

Mandie Perez homered and drove in four runs for Arizona. Reyna Carranco added a pair of RBI.

Taylor McQuillin went all the way in the circle, allowing seven hits while striking out six. The sophomore struck out 12 in her two regional appearances.

It's Arizona's 28th regional championship.

UA will host #15 seed Baylor in the Super Regional round this week.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.