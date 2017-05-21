Local men's care center at risk of closing

A men’s assisted living center that focuses on veteran care in Tucson is in jeopardy of closing their doors because of financial hardship.



The Marshall Home for Men is a non-profit facility helping men on fixed or low-incomes. They said it’s been difficult trying to make ends meet and need funding help in next 60 days.

“We have gentlemen here that were true war heroes,” Marshall Home Executive Director, Joe Cimino said.

Take a walk down one of the hallways and you will see, the director Joe Cimino, is extremely proud of the men he helps provide a home for, guys like Michael Maher. Maher is United States Air Force Vet whose previous home had no air conditioning or running water.

“It got kind of old washing with just a bucket of water,” Air Force Veteran, Michael Maher said.

But now the Marshall Home has found itself in hot water – financially. Cimino said they have felt the effects of the minimum wage hike that started in back in January.

“I have 21 employees. Seventeen of them were at $8.05 and so they move from $8.05 to ten dollars so that was a huge impact,” Cimino said.



Cimino said they survive on what the men can afford to pay in rent, but that covers only 60 percent of their operating costs. Marshall Home staff drive the men to doctor appoints, often help with medication costs and provide them with three meals and snacks each day without state funding. With their license fee also increasing next month, Cimino said he is worried about the future.



“If we had to close the home it truly would be a death sentence for about 32 of my men because they would be back on the street.”

Cimino said he doesn’t want to see that happen. Now he’s hoping our community will step in to help keep them afloat.



“I think it’s time for them to kind of pay forward for all the things these guys have done putting their life on the line,” Cimino said.



The Marshall Home said there biggest need is not food or clothing donations right now, but truly dollars. They have set up a Go Fund Me page here.

For more information on the Marshall Home For Men click here.

