Local men's care center at risk of closing

A men’s assisted living center that focuses on veteran care in Tucson is in jeopardy of closing their doors because of financial hardship.
A men’s assisted living center that focuses on veteran care in Tucson is in jeopardy of closing their doors because of financial hardship. The Marshall Home for Men is a non-profit facility helping men on fixed or low-incomes. They said it’s been difficult trying to make ends meet and need funding.
The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle closes a road in midtown Tucson.
Police said part of Stone Avenue between Kelso Street and Jacinto is blocked off while authorities investigate a serious injury motorcycle collision. We will have more information when it is available.
A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle closes a road in midtown Tucson.
Police said part of Stone Avenue between Kelso Street and Jacinto is blocked off while authorities investigate a serious injury motorcycle collision. We will have more information when it is available.
A celebratory atmosphere was in order in Cochise County, and it was hard to be in a melancholy mood with a full glass of wine.
A celebratory atmosphere was in order in Cochise County, and it was hard to be in a melancholy mood with a full glass of wine. In fact, it was a festival filled with full glasses, and winemakers talking about a business that is growing.
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.