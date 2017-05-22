News conference planned for Jan. 8th memorial

A news conference is planned Monday morning to talk about moving forward with building the January 8th memorial.



Crystal Kasnoff, Executive Director of Tucson’s January 8th memorial

foundation, said this will be the first time some survivors and first responders will be together since the tragedy.



They are coming together to ask for the community’s support in funding the memorial.



Last month, the foundation found out they were not going to get $2.5 million from the state.

They started a GoFundMe account to raise part of the money for the project but they need help.



Monday’s news conference will be at Pima County Administration Building Lobby, 130 W. Congress Street, Tucson, AZ at 10:30 a.m.

Tucson News Now will be in attendance.

