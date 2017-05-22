TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. SEVERAL TEENS ARRESTED FOR ARSON ON TUCSON'S SOUTH SIDE

Six teenagers face criminal charges for their connection to a fire that burned a public bathroom at a park on Tucson's south side.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2rKhBy6]

ARSON ARREST: Mission Manor Park. 6 juveniles arrested. Also connected to multiple Southside brush fires. https://t.co/1MRgAKpMD6 pic.twitter.com/3hG6lOnuW6 — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 21, 2017

Three boys and three girls, ages ranging from 14 - 16, have been charged with arson and criminal damage, according to TPD, and at least one other juvenile is outstanding, according to a release.

Additional charges are pending because investigators learned that some of the teenagers were connected to some brush fires throughout the south side in recent months.

Anyone with information about Saturday's fire is encouraged to contact police or report it anonymously through 88-CRIME.

2. LOCAL MEN'S CARE CENTER AT RISK OF CLOSING

A men’s assisted living center that focuses on veteran care in Tucson is in jeopardy of closing their doors because of financial hardship.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2qbCiSD ]

''If we have to close it'll be a death sentence for my men'' Marshall Home Care center for #veterans in financial crisis. How u can help @10 pic.twitter.com/7sXrlQU2yZ — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) May 22, 2017

the Marshall Home has felt the effects of the minimum wage hike that started in back in January, Executive Director, Joe Cimino said.

“If we had to close the home it truly would be a death sentence for about 32 of my men because they would be back on the street.”

The Marshall Home said there biggest need is not food or clothing donations right now, but truly dollars. They have set up a Go Fund Me page here.

3. POLICE ID VICTIMS IN HIT-AND-RUN CRASH, SEARCH FOR OTHER DRIVER

Police need your help finding whoever was involved in a deadly crash on the south side of Tucson early Saturday morning.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2r3FHYo]

??Intersection of S. Park/E. Drexel will be shut down for several hours due to a fatal collision.Detectives responding. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/tkruDA5FZY — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) May 20, 2017

TPD said 62-year-old Joanne Berg and 62-year-old David Lowell Berg both died in the crash.

The other car was unoccupied when officers arrived, and police are searching for that driver.

HAPPENING TODAY

GEICO has partnered with Safe Kids Pima County and Tucson police to teach parents how to properly install child safety seats.

Parents who take the class will get a free child safety seat.

The class is Monday at 6:30 p.m. at 930 North Finance Center Drive.

You must contact GEICO in advance at 520-546-7340 to reserve an appointment. Space is limited.



