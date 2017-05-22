Two sent to hospital after mobile home fire - Tucson News Now

Two sent to hospital after mobile home fire

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA -

Two people were taken to Banner UMC after a mobile home fire in the Sunshine Mobile Home Park on East Benson Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire. The condition of both victims is unknown.

Fire crews are working to learn the cause of the fire.

