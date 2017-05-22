Big names in the music world top the list for the Oro Valley Mus - Tucson News Now

Big names in the music world top the list for the Oro Valley Music Festival

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Music lovers mark your calendars! The Oro Valley Music Festival is announcing this year's lineup.
Some big names are on the list. Keep in mind the festival is later this year from September 30 through October 1.

Saturday’s Country set features top artists Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Michael Ray, Drake White, and Brooke Eden.

Saturday’s lineup will open with Tucson’s own up and coming sensation, Kaylor Cox. 

For Sunday, artists include Train, Michael Franti & Spearhead, LeAnn Rimes, Gavin DeGraw and Echosmith.

Opening the Sunday show will be The Rich Berra Band, featuring the co-host of the KRQ morning show, Johnjay & Rich.

A portion of the proceeds from the Oro Valley Music Festival will benefit Shine On Tucson and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.

For ticket information, CLICK HERE. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table

    Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:01:33 GMT
    Dequante Hobbs (Source: Family photo)Dequante Hobbs (Source: Family photo)

    Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street. 

    Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street. 

  • breaking

    Teens charged in Kingston Frazier's death to appear in court Monday

    Teens charged in Kingston Frazier's death to appear in court Monday

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:33:58 GMT

    19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.

    19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.

  • Trump budget promises balance in decade, relies on deep cuts

    Trump budget promises balance in decade, relies on deep cuts

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:47:41 GMT
    Monday, May 22 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:47:41 GMT

    Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

    Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly