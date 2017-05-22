Big names in the music world top the list for the Oro Valley Music Festival

Music lovers mark your calendars! The Oro Valley Music Festival is announcing this year's lineup.

Some big names are on the list. Keep in mind the festival is later this year from September 30 through October 1.

Saturday’s Country set features top artists Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Michael Ray, Drake White, and Brooke Eden.



Saturday’s lineup will open with Tucson’s own up and coming sensation, Kaylor Cox.

For Sunday, artists include Train, Michael Franti & Spearhead, LeAnn Rimes, Gavin DeGraw and Echosmith.

Opening the Sunday show will be The Rich Berra Band, featuring the co-host of the KRQ morning show, Johnjay & Rich.

A portion of the proceeds from the Oro Valley Music Festival will benefit Shine On Tucson and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.

For ticket information, CLICK HERE.

