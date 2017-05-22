Summer reading kicks off at Pima County Libraries - Tucson News Now

Summer reading kicks off at Pima County Libraries

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Your kids are saying goodbye to school as summer break begins but there's one thing they should hold onto, reading!

Summer is an important and crucial time for students to crack open a book. If your child doesn't read regularly during the summer, she or he may be in danger of the "summer slide"—a decline in their reading ability.

Pima County Public Libraries are stepping in to help kids find a love for reading with the Summer Reading Program.

Visit the Library’s website to see all that’s happening this summer.

