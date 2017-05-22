Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges for two shooting incidents

Police arrested a Sierra Vista man last week in connection with two shooting incidents earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was arrested on Thursday, May 18, for a drive-by shooting earlier that morning. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail on the following charges: three counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of drive-by shooting, four counts of discharging a firearm at a residential structure, eight counts of endangerment, and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Nobody was hurt in the incident that happened at about 3 a.m. that day, but several apartments in the 2200 block of Las Brisas Way were struck by rounds.

Wick, who was already under investigation for an armed confrontation on May 12, was also charged with felonious disorderly conduct with a firearm, discharging a firearm inside the city and endangerment. For this incident, Wick is being held on a $50,000 bond.

